Lady Jumpers, Kendall Burgess win at South Laurel Invitational

LONDON – The Somerset High School girls track team notched another invitational victory, as they captured the South Laurel Invitational on Friday. The Lady Jumpers scored a team meet best fo 110 points to take the gold trophy, while Pulaski County girls finished runner-up with 101 points. Southwestern girls placed eighth with 45 points.
Somerset High School senior Kendall Burgess was the meet's top scorer with a perfect 40 points, as the defending two-time state champion won all four of her individual events.
Burgess won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.86, won the 200-meter dash in a time of 26.59, won the long jump with a best leap of 18'8.25", and won the triple jump with a best mark of 37'6".
Pulaski County High School sophomore Alex Cundiff won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:30.9.
Pulaski County girls 400-meter relay team of Maddy Dunn, Morgan Bruin, Shelby Cothron, and Abbee Coomer won with a time of 50.87.
Pulaski Country girls 800-meter relay team of Emma Midden, Emma Coomer, Abbee Comer and Kenzie Cupp won with a time of 1:55.13.
Pulaski County girls 1600-meter relay team of Morgan Bruin, Alex Cundiff, Maggie Holt, and Shelby Cothron won with a time of 4:13.82.
Southwestern girls 3200-meter relay team of Kate Golden, Olivia Huff, Madeline Peterson and Bekah Clark placed second with a time of 10:51.9.
Top finishers for Pulaski County High School were Maddy Dunn - 100 meters 2nd - 12.87, Morgan Bruin - 100 meters 3rd - 13.60, Alex Cundiff - 1600 meters 2nd - 5:35.3, Shelby Cothron - 400 meters 2nd - 61.67, Maggie Holt - 300 hurdles 2nd - 51.43, Kannon Cundiff, 800 meters 2nd - 2:04.1, Morgan Bruin - 200 meters 3rd - 27.54, Maggie Bertram - 3200 meters 3rd - 13:00.2, and Clint Woods - high jump 2nd - 5'8".
Top finishers for Southwestern High School were Kate Golden - 800 meters 2nd - 2:32.7, and Ethan Ware - long jump 3rd - 18'10.5".
Top finishers for Somerset High School were Emily Ham - 100 hurdles 2nd - 18.59, Madison Garland - 100 hurdles 3rd - 19.34, Grayson Turner - 100 meters 2nd - 12.06, Lexie Herndon - high jump 2nd - 4'10", Daniel Richardson - high jump 3rd - 5'6", Lucy McArthur - pole vault 2nd - 7'0", and Madison Garland - shot put 2nd - 33'3".
In the boys rankings, Pulaski County and Southwestern tied for fifth place with 51 points, while Somerset boys scored 18 points.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
