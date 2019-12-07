Lady Jumpers late rally falls short in loss

After going down double figures, the Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers basketball had a late run but fell just short to the Madison Southern Eagles last night at Somerset.
Late in the third quarter, the Jumpers cut Madison Sothern’s lead back to double figures after a three pointer by junior forward Madison Garland. The shot had Somerset down 38-29 heading into the final quarter.
Jumper guards Ashley Holt and Addi Bowling each drew a foul at the start of the fourth period to continue to cut into the Eagle’s lead. However, Madison Southern worked on the inside and had successful close baskets from Samantha Cornelison, and Macie Daniels to keep pushing their lead in the right direction.
As the quarter progressed Garland and Kate Bruner each drew a foul, Holt came up with a steal and easy layup on the other end, and finally Garland knocked down another shot behind the arch that had Somerset down just 47-41 late in the fourth.
Two free throws by Bowling, and a powerful driving layup by Garland further cut the eagles lead and there were down just four points with around a minute left to play.
Due to time constraints, the Jumpers were forced to foul and Cornelison, and Sunni Walter nailed their free throws to help their Eagles to a 52-47 victory.
Although Somerset was not able to get their second victory, their showed a lot of fight late in the game and kept it very close.
At the start of the game, things were a little bit different. Both defenses were playing with some aggression, but the Jumpers defense especially shined as they held the Eagles to just five points in the opening quarter.
Cornelison put up a three pointer to open the game for the Eagles but after that they struggled to find baskets.
The Briar Jumpers worked under the basket on offense throughout the first period and led 9-5 heading into the second.
Senior center Aleigh Richardson went on a tear for the Eagles in the second period. She dominated inside the paint and put up 9-points in the quarter to lead her Eagles to a 20-17 lead at halftime.
After the break, the Eagles continued to build their lead with some inside buckets early and late in the quarter, Cornelison and Walter both hit a three pointer each to push the Madison Southern’s lead to 34-24.
Somerset’s late comeback proved that they are a team that is not willing to give up. In a defensive game like this one, going down double figures can be a struggle to come back from. However, Somerset kept going and kept it close, uncomfortably close for the Eagles.
Garland led the Jumpers in scoring last night as she finished with 12-points but Somerset’s score card was very balanced and the whole team was right there with her.
Junior guard Samantha Cornelison was the difference maker for the Eagles as she racked up 22 points to push her Eagles to victory.
The loss will put the Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers at 1-1 on the season and they will be back in action Monday night where they will face off with the Mercer County Titans at home. The win advanced the Madison Southern Eagles to 2-1.
