The Somerset High School girls basketball team was still riding high after a huge Friday night 20-point win in Casey County. After taking a 14-5 first quarter lead over Corbin the next day, the Lady Jumpers committed 25 turnovers and allowed the visiting Lady Redhounds to overtake them in the fourth quarter. Corbin would prevail in a 55-50 come-from-behind win over the Lady Jumpers in the Briar Patch on Saturday.
Leading by seven points going into the final quarter of play, Corbin dominated the final stanza on a 20 to 7 run to lead 51-45 with less than a minute left in the game. Somerset sophomore Grace Bruner hit a trey from the left corner and senior Madison Garland scored inside to pull the Lady Jumpers within two points with 30 seconds left in the game. Corbin nailed three - of their 14 made fourth-quarter free throws - in the final seconds to secure the come-from-behind win.
"We let their defense determine what we did offensively," Somerset High School girls basketball coach Casey Rexroat stated. "We kept throwing over hands. Corbin is longer than us and we can't keep doing that. We made the same mistake against North Laurel. We need to adjust that, which I think we can, but we need to do it as soon as possible."
Sophomores Taya Mills and Grace Bruner scored three points each, the old-fashion way, to close out the opening quarter with the Lady Jumpers leading 14-5.
Despite only hitting only two shots from the field - for a cold 22 percent - in the second quarter and not scoring their first field goal of the stanza until the 4:25-mark, the Lady Jumpers still held a seven-point lead going into the halftime break. In the second quarter, eighth-grader Kyndell Fisher scored an 'and one' three-point play and sophomore Kate Bruner connected from beyond the arc for a trey to keep the Lady Jumpers in the lead.
Despite their offensive woes, the Lady Jumpers pesky defense was keeping them in the game in the opening half. In the first half, Somerset's defense forced 12 Corbin turnovers and played a big part in the Lady Redhounds' 26 percent shooting from the field.
"We had an excellent defensive effort today, and you hate for little things like that (turnovers) to determine the outcome of the game, and that is what happen today," Rexroat stated.
"We played a good defensive game, but what happened was a few turnovers from us gave them momentum," Rexroat said. "Those momentum shifts kept going more and more their way in the second half and that took a little bit of wind out of our defense."
Corbin came out strong in the third quarter on a 15 to 7 run to tie the game at 29-29 at the 3:53 mark. However, Grace Bruner scored six straight points, Kate Bruner hit another trey and Madison Garland scored inside on a Lady Jumper 9 to 2 run to close out the third quarter - with Somerset leading 38-31.
However, Corbin outscored Somerset 24-12 in the final quarter for the Lady Jumpers' second loss of the season.
Sophomore Grace Bruner led the way for Somerset with 14 points and eight rebounds. Kate Bruner scored 11 points, hit three treys and added four rebounds. Madison Garland scored nine points and pulled down 9 rebounds, while Addi Bowling scored eight points, hit two treys and had four boards.
Somerset (1-2) will host Burgin on Tuesday, Jan. 12, in the opening round of the All "A" 12th Region Tournament.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
CHS 5 9 17 24 - 55
SHS 14 7 16 12 - 50
CORBIN - S. Stewart 16, Housley 10, B. Stewart 9, Faulkner 8, Walker 7, Stidham 5.
SOMERSET - G. Bruner 14, K. Bruner 11, Garland 9, Bowling 8, Mills 5, K. Fisher 3.
