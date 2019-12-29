Lady Jumpers let one slip away

The Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers basketball team were in the lead for majority of the game. However, the Clay County Tennessee Lady took their second lead of the game early in the fourth quarter and pulled away for a 49-42 victory last night in a Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic game.
The Lady Jumpers went into the final period with a 33-31 lead, but that quickly changed when Cherokee Upton put in a three-point shot to put her Lady Bulldogs ahead.
Marlee Ashlock extended Clay's lead to three with a shot from inside the paint, but junior forward Madison Garland evened up the game at 36-36 with a driving layup plus an and one free throw shot.
Senior forward Lauren Foutch put Somerset back on top with a mid-range jumper, but it was shot lived as the Lady Bulldogs re-established their lead with an inside bucket by Briley Burchett and a three ball from Katie Arms.
Garland continued to attack the basket and try to get things going for the Lady Jumpers, but Clay continued to connect on their offensive attempts. Somerset also missed out on several crucial free throw opportunities late in the fourth, and the Lady Bulldogs were able to leave victorious.
Early in the game both teams were struggling on offense. The Lady Jumpers kept turning the ball over, and Clay County could not get their shots to fall.
In the first quarter the Lady Bulldogs had a run of eight attempts without allowing a Somerset shot. However, they missed all of those attempts.
Late in the opening quarter, the Lady Jumper settled in and displayed promising offensive play. First, Addi Bowling got a steal and easy layup on the other end to put Somerset ahead 5-2 late in the period.
Then, Foutch came up with a pair of buckets including a three ball, and freshman Kate Bruner hit a three as well. Two of those three shots were off the assist by Bowling, and the Jumpers went into the second quarter leading 13-7.
Both teams primarily worked inside the paint throughout the second period, and the Lady Bulldogs cut into Somerset's lead and eventually tied up the game at 19-19.
Bruner put in a driving layup and hit a pair of successful free throws to give her Lady Jumpers a 23-21 lead heading into halftime.
After the break, the teams were neck and neck. Clay County did not have a lead throughout the quarter, but they continued to even the score over and over.
Late in the third period, freshman guard Taya Mills knocked down a three pointer to put Somerset ahead 33-28. Kenady May came answered for the Lady Bulldogs with a deep shot behind the arch and cut the Lady Jumper's lead to just two heading into the final quarter.
The Briar Jumpers lost in a close one but that did not stop Madison Garland from showing out as their top performer on the night, Garland finished with 18 points and also led the team in rebounding.
The loss dropped the Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers to 6-6 on the season and they will be back in action this afternoon where they will face off with the Knox Central Lady Panthers in another Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic game.
