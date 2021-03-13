Lady Jumpers look to make noise in district tourney

The Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers have had a roller coaster ride of a season.
They opened the year 1-2 with losses to tough North Laurel and Corbin teams, and a 20 point district victory over Casey County. Then, right after, they were subjected to a nine day break due to Covid protocol.
After their quarantine break, they jumped right back into action with back to back games against top three ranked teams in the 12th Region in Wayne County and Pulaski.
They battled around the .500 mark all year, but another thing they did was show tremendous improvement throughout the year.
"This season we got off to a slow start with a Covid shutdown mixed in there as well," said head coach Casey Rexroat. "Early on we had a lot of holes in our game. What I am most proud of about this team is we worked to get better at our weaknesses. Started out this season being out rebounded by a bunch and we couldn't take care of the ball. In turn, our girls focused their efforts on rebounding and we took better care of the basketball. We got better. After we improved those areas, we struggled with our defensive rotations and offensive execution. We went to work on improving those areas and we got better. I think at this point, if you ask anyone who's been paying attention, we are not the same team as we were at the beginning of the year. That's all I can ask of my team, continuous improvement. I believe that we are playing our best basketball right now, we just need to keep getting better each day."
Rexroat described their season perfectly right there. Improvement is exactly what the Lady Jumpers have done this year and their efforts have paid off. This was shown with victories over Lafayette (13-5 - fifth ranked in Region 11), Whitley County (15-9 - third ranked in Region 13), Knox Central (11-5 - fourth ranked in Region 13), and Bell County (19-4 - second ranked in Region 13).
Even Corbin, who beat them earlier this season, Somerset played them again on March 9th and won by a margin of 35 points.
This team is led by senior leaders Addi Bowling and Madison Garland, and sophomore Grace Bruner, who has been a problem for opposing teams this season.
Bruner leads her team in scoring with 16 PPG, rebounds at 7.8 per game, three point percentage at 39.1%, and is second in overall field goal percentage at 46.4%. Also, she has been on a tear lately scoring 30, 27, 19, 18, and 12 in their five most recent victories.
Garland has been a consistently good member of the Lady Jumpers team for the last several years and that has not changed this season. She averages 13 PPG, 6.7 RPG, has a three point percentage of 36.7%, and leads her team in overall FG% at 53.1%.
Bowling has been another Somerset player who has had a very successful career. During this season, she has greatly improved her three point shot and leads her team with 47 three pointers on the season. She averages 10.8 PPG, and has a three point percentage of 35.9%.
Sophomores Kate Bruner (8.4 PPG), Makenzie Fisher (2.8 PPG), and Taya Mills (7.4 PPG) have been the other main contributors on the season.
These players together combine to make an intriguing team that can pose threats during this 47th District Tournament, especially with a home court advantage.
They face Rockcastle County in the first round Tuesday night, who they dropped to 61-54 earlier this season. However, as we have seen, this is not the same Lady Jumper team that Rock faced in late February. Somerset will come into the game at 12-10, and Rockcastle will come in at 10-6.
"Going into the district tournament, we need to limit our fouls and limit turnovers, but most importantly we just need to focus on ourselves and our game," said coach Rexroat. "If we come out focused and ready to play, not worrying about who we are playing and just come out and be the best version of ourselves, I really like our chances in this district tournament. I am proud of this team and how they've improved throughout this year. I'm very excited to see them show what they are capable of next week."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.