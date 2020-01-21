Lady Jumpers lose a close one at the Patch

The Somerset High School girls basketball team overcame a pair of eight-points deficits to get themselves back into the game, but in the final seconds of Monday night's contest they fell in defeat to the visiting McCreary Central Lady Raiders at the Briar Patch. In a game of momentum shifts, McCreary Central had the last surge to down the Lady Jumpers 61-58. Somerset junior Addi Bowling scored in the lane to give the Lady Jumpers their largest lead of the game at 50-42 with 5:38 left in the contest. However, the Lady Raiders went on a 11-2 run to regain the lead at 53-52 with 2:17 left in the contest.
Somerset freshman Kate Bruner hit back-to-back threes from the exact same spot on the the top of the key to give her team a 58-55 lead with less than a minute left in the game. McCreary countered with a old fashion three-point play by Kennedy Creekmore to tie the game at 58-58 with 29 seconds left.
After Somerset turned the ball over on their next possession, Allyson Anderson hit two free throws to put the Lady Raiders up 60-58 with 14 seconds left.
Somerset came up empty again on their next offensive possession, while the Lady Raiders hit one of two free throws to secure the 12th Region win.
"We have been working on trying to execute our offense, and we didn't really execute on anything tonight," Somerset girls basketball coach Casey Rexroat stated. "We didn't come out ready to play tonight and we dug ourselves into a hole and two times dug out of it. We just can't put ourselves into situations where we have to keep digging ourselves out of holes."
In the final 29 seconds, McCreary hit four free throws and scored 10 of their 21 fourth-quarter points from the charity stripe.
"We were putting (McCreary) on the free throw line and they were getting their points that way, and we were not executing our offense on the other end," Rexroat stated. "If we are going to put good free throw shooters on the line, then we are going to have to come down and execute on the other end. We didn't do that."
After a tight opening quarter, McCreary opened the second quarter to take a 22-14 lead. After a made basket by Madison Garland, a three-pointer by Taya Mills, and a layup by Mackenzie Fisher, the Lady Jumpers pulled within one point midway through the second quarter.
After McCreary Central opened a 10-point lead at 33-23 to open the third quarter, Somerset went on a 16-2 run to take a 38-33 lead. Mills hit a pair of treys, Bowling hit a trey and two free throws, and Lauren Foutch scored on a basket and hit a free throw in the Lady Jumpers' big run. Bowling hit another trey to close out the third quarter with Somerset leading 44-40.
Somerset opened the final stanza on a 6-2 run to take a 50-42 lead. Garland hit two free throws and scored a basket on a putback, and Bowling hit a four-footer on the Lady Jumpers' final run.
Bowling led the Lady Jumpers with 16 points, while Kate Bruner and Madison Garland both scored 10 points each. Bruner led the Lady Jumpers with six rebounds, while Taya Mills and Madison Garland had 4 boards each.
Somerset (8-12) will travel across town to play Pulaski County on Tuesday, Jan. 28, in a 47th District match-up.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
