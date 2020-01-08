Lady Jumpers lose a heartbreaker to Lincoln County

The Somerset High School girls basketball team held a 36-28 halftime lead over visiting Lincoln County on Tuesday at the Briar Patch. However, the Lady Patriots came back in the second half to down the Lady Jumpers by a score of 57-54.
Junior Madison Garland led the way for Somerset with 11 points, while senior Ashley Holt added 10 points. Addi Bowling scored 8 points, and Taya Mills scored 7 points. Kate Bruner and Lauren Foutch scored 6 points each. Mackenzie Fisher scored 4 points and Devan Hurt scored 2 points.
"We played extremely hard and played very well offensively in the first half," stated Somerset girls basketball coach Casey Rexroat. "We lost a little of our offensive flow in the second half, but still played very hard. Just came up a little short in the end."
Somerset (6-9) will host Casey County on Friday, Jan. 10.
