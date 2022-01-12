Lady Jumpers lose heartbreaker in All "A" 

Coming off of a close 41-40 victory over Rockcastle in their last game, the Lady Jumpers of Somerset found themselves matched up with the Lady Warriors of Danville Christian in their opening game of the 12th Region All "A" Classic on Wednesday evening. Still trying to find their groove with starter Grace Bruner still out of the lineup (4-3 since she went down with an injury), the Briar Jumper crowd were hoping for a great performance out of their Lady Jumpers, a tall task considering Danville Christian's 12-2 record on the season.
Fans there were witness to one barn burner of a game, however, as despite falling under a big deficit early, the Lady Jumpers battled their hearts out, but ultimately came up just short, falling 48-46 to the Lady Warriors on this night.
Danville Christian's Grace Mbugua (who had a monster of a game when it was all said and done) scored the first points of the game early, as she hit a 2-point bucket plus the free throw after she was fouled on the shot to make it 3-0 for the Lady Warriors. In fact, the Lady Warriors got out to an 8-1 start to begin the first quarter of action, behind 5 more points for Mbugua including a 3-point basket. The Lady Jumpers lone point here was scored off of a free throw from Jaelyn Dye. At the end of the first quarter, Danville Christian was up by a score of 10-4, with their 2 other points coming once again by Mbugua, while Somerset would get a 3-point basket from Dye off of an assist from Taya Mills.
Danville Christian continued to dominate through the early parts of the 2nd quarter, as they went on a 10-3 run to open the quarter to extend their lead to 20-7. The Lady Warriors had points here from Mbugua (4), Victoria Inmon (4), and Maggie Bentley (2), while the Lady Jumpers would have 3 points from Haley Combs to counter. However, both the defense and offense of Somerset finally came alive during the remainder of the 2nd quarter, as they hustled their way to an 11-0 run to trim the deficit to just 2 points at 20-18 as they went into the locker room with all the momentum they could handle. The Lady Jumpers had great play here by Kate Bruner (5 points), Mills (2 points), and Combs (4 points, including a buzzer beating lay-up right before the halftime buzzer sounded).
The 3rd quarter was MUCH more back and forth than the 2 quarters that preceded it, as the two teams traded buckets back and forth to open up the quarter. Towards the middle of the quarter, following points for Danville Christian from Mbugua (4), Inmon (2), and Tristen Himes (2), and points for Somerset from Makenzie Fisher (3) and Combs (an and-1 lay-up for 3), Somerset's Dye hit a 3-point basket off of an assist from Combs to trim the deficit to just 1 point at 28-27.
The Lady Warriors would answer back, however, outscoring the Lady Jumpers 7-4 the rest of the way through the quarter to take a 35-31 lead into the final quarter of action. Danville Christian would have points during this mini-run from Mbugua (3), Esther Kwagala (2), and Inmon (2 off a buzzer-beating lay-up). Somerset's 4 points were scored by Kayleigh Bartley (2) and Combs (2 off of a beautiful dribble move and reverse lay-up).
The 4th quarter started off with Somerset cutting the deficit to 2 following 2 made free throws from Bartley. Danville Christian would then respond by scoring 6 of the next 10 points to take a 41-37 lead, following points from Mbugua (3), Himes (2), and Inmon (1), while Somerset would have 4 points scored by Dye (3) and Bruner (1).
Somerset's Dye would then hit another huge 3-point basket to make the score 41-40 in favor of the Lady Warriors. Danville Christian's Mbugua would once again show her force by scoring the next 4 points in the quarter, along with 2 points from Kwagala off of free throws, to make the score 47-41 in the waning moments of the quarter (Somerset's Combs would get a point off of a free throw).
Combs would show up huge on the next 2 plays, as following a 2-point basket from her, and following a huge steal from Mills, Bartley found Combs wide open for another 3-point basket that trimmed the deficit to just 1 point at 47-46 in the final few seconds of the quarter. The Lady Warriors, following 1 more point from Mbugua, narrowly pulled out the victory, however, as Somerset just couldn't find an opening for their final shot, with Somerset narrowly losing their match in the All "A" Classic to Danville Christian 48-46. An extremely good effort by the Lady Jumpers though, one that I'm sure everyone can be proud of.
Somerset was led in scoring by 2 players in double figures; Haley Combs with 18 points (which may be a new varsity career high for her) and Jaelyn Dye with 13 points. The Lady Jumpers also had contributions from Kate Bruner with 6 points, Kayleigh Bartley with 4 points, Makenzie Fisher with 3 points, and Taya Mills with 2 points. Danville Christian was led in scoring by Grace Mbugua with 29 points (which was a game-high).
The Somerset Lady Jumpers fall to 9-6 on the season, and will next be in action on Monday, Jan. 17, as they hit the road for a game against a team out of the 4th Region, the Lady Hornets of Metcalfe County.
