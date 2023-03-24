The Somerset Lady Jumpers played their first road game of the 2023 regular season on Thursday evening, traveling up north to take on the Colts of West Jessamine. It was clear that it wasn't Somerset's night early on, after the Colts scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Jumpers just couldn't keep up offensively in this one and eventually fell 14-4 in five innings due to the mercy rule.
Jazlynn Shadoan led the way with three RBI's for Somerset and a home run, her fourth in as many ball games to begin her junior campaign. Carly Cain struck out two in her start on the mound for the Jumpers. West Jessamine had three RBI's each from junior Madison Green and eighth grader Abigail Myszak, with Green adding a home run. Their starting pitcher, junior Alexis Thompson, went three innings in the win and struck out one batter.
Somerset drops their first contest of the season and their record now sits at 3-1. The Lady Jumpers will be back in action on Saturday as they host the Brynlee Bigelow Memorial Tournament. Their opponents will be Madison Southern at 8:30 a.m. and Henry Clay at 7 p.m.
