The Lady Jumpers are coming off an uneven performance in Florida last week where they dropped two out of their three games. Additionally, Somerset is in the midst of a span where they play zero home games for a month. Up to the plate in this game for the Jumpers were the Rockcastle County Lady Rockets, who Somerset beat pretty convincedly 70-54 in their first contest.
The two teams battled throughout the night before a late three-point play by junior Talynne Shearer propelled the Rockets to a 48-44 victory over Somerset. Somerset was led by Grace Bruner, who despite the loss turned in another double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Kate Bruner scored nine, Haley Combs scored eight, both Jaelyn Dye and Sophie Barnes each added three and Mackenzie Fisher had two to complete the scoring for the Lady Jumpers. Rockcastle County was led by their own double-double from Talynne Shearer, who had 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Somerset now falls to 9-5 on the season, with a trip to Casey County on Friday waiting for the Lady Jumpers. Tip time for that game will be 6 p.m.
