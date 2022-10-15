After a tumultuous ending to their regular season, Somerset was a bit of an unknown heading into the 2022 postseason. However, that wouldn't stop the Lady Jumpers from marching towards their first ever appearance in the Girls 12th Region Championship game. Despite making an appearance in the old 15th Region title game back in 2010, this would be the first Lady Jumpers team since realignment to make it all the way to the title game.
Awaiting the Jumpers was a familiar opponent in the West Jessamine Lady Colts, the dynastic program that has ruled over the 12th Region for quite a long time. Last season, in the 12th Region Semis, Somerset would fall to the Colts by a score of 7-0 after one of the most successful regular seasons in program history.
It would be a whole different story at the Reservation on Saturday afternoon, and despite being down 2-0 at halftime, the Lady Jumpers wouldn't give up, scoring a goal in the second half to only be down one goal. However, the Colts would play solid defense throughout the final few minutes of the game, with Somerset falling 2-1 as the final buzzer sounded. Head coach of Somerset Steve Watkins was very thankful of how his team played, not only for the game but for the whole season.
"I am beyond proud of the way my whole team executed our game plan today. Each player has stepped up to a new level this year and it was evident in today's match," he explained.
Somerset's first shot at the goal would come in the sixth minute of the game, as sophomore Tori Robertson would have a free kick that looked good distance-wise, but would sail wide of the net. In the 10th minute, West Jessamine junior Karlie Galus would have a shot that would be blocked by Somerset junior goalkeeper Abigail Bowers.
Robertson would have another shot at the goal in the 12th minute, although it would be blocked by the Lady Colts' defense. Junior Brooke Beasley would strike the ball in the 16th minute for West Jessamine, although Bowers would be able to save the shot. Bowers would have several quality saves throughout the course of the game, keeping the Jumpers in striking distance.
Beasley would not be denied in the 20th minute, however, as she would be able to strike the ball into the top of the net following a deflection by the Somerset goalkeeper, giving West Jessamine a 1-0 lead halfway through the first half.
Galus and junior Caroline Tucker would have shots in the 26th and 27th minutes that would not connect. Senior Grace Bruner would have her first shot attempt in the 30th minute, although it would be saved by West Jessamine senior goalkeeper Sheridan Harrison.
It looked like it would be West Jessamine in front 1-0 at halftime, but in the final minute of the half, Galus would finally connect with a strike, a light kick that bounced past the goalkeeper into the right side of the net. The Lady Colts would take a 2-0 lead into the break.
Credit to the Briar Jumpers, they wouldn't give up after a frustrating first half where West Jessamine would possess the ball around 75% of the time. The defense of Somerset was hyper aggresive to begin the second half, with senior Jolie May having a key defensive stop in the 49th minute.
A third Lady Colts goal almost went through in the 52nd minute, although a penalty would negate the potential goal. Robertson would get another chance at a strike in the 56th minute, although it would be blocked as it came off her foot. Sophomore Isabella Mckenzie would have a shot opportunity in the 58th minute, although it would go wide of the net.
Time was running out for Somerset late, but in the 71st minute, a little hope was found following a solid cross made by Robertson. The pass would find its target, as Bruner was able to hit a header into the top right side of the net, giving the Jumpers their first goal of the game and cutting the West Jessamine lead in half at 2-1.
The Jumpers turned it up on defense following this goal, determined to tie up the game before the final buzzer. Robertson would have a final shot in the 76th minute that would go wide. Bruner would have her final shot a minute later, with it being saved by the goalkeeper. Unfortunately, Somerset just couldn't find that game-tying goal, with West Jessamine taking home the 2-1 victory to win the 12th Region Championship.
Somerset played exceptional soccer throughout the postseason, and the Jumpers should be proud of their efforts. Congratulations to the following seniors on wrapping up their varsity careers with a 12th Region runners-up trophy: Riley Abbott, Kayleigh Bartley, Bailey Bender, Grace Bruner, Jolie May, Taya Mills, Ashlyn Owings, and Martien Solberg.
The 12th Region All-Tournament team was also announced following the game and includes the following players: from East Jessamine freshman Jocelyn Vesci, from Wayne County junior Jasmine Davis, from Pulaski County senior Maddie Sexton, from Southwestern senior Jadyn Campbell, from Boyle County freshmen Addison Hazlett and Reagan Britt, from Lincoln County senior Payton Byrd and junior Hallie Stafford, from Somerset sophomore Tori Robertson, senior Jolie May, and senior Grace Bruner, and from West Jessamine junior Caroline Tucker, sophomore Madison Andrews, junior Lauren Davis, and senior Autumn Peterson.
