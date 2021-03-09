Saturday night, the Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers traveled to Clinton County to face the Lady Bulldogs and left with a 64-49 victory.
"Tonight we played another good all around game," said Somerset head coach Casey Rexroat. "We shot the ball very well in the first half and I was worried that we might begin to rely on the three ball in the second half, but our girls adjusted well and gave shot fakes and took the ball to the rim. In the fourth quarter with a 20 point lead there were a few instances where we tried to force things on offset instead of being patient which led to some turnovers, but other than than a few instances of that, we played a pretty good game start to finish."
Senior Madison Garland led the team with 17 points and three of her teammates reached double figures on the night as well. Sophomore Grace Bruner finished with 12, sophomore Taya Mills closed with 11, and senior Addi Bowling left the game with 10.
For Clinton, their top scorers were Braylee Mann and Landree Moons. Mann finished with a game high 24 point performance and Moons followed her with 16.
The Lady Jumpers opened the game well by outscoring Clinton 21-8 in the first, and an even 13 point scoring by each team in the second gave Somerset a 34-21 lead at halftime. After the break, Somerset outscored the Lady Bulldogs 19-13 in the third to lead 53-34 heading into the fourth, and Clinton outscored the Lady Jumpers 15-11 in the fourth, giving Somerset a 15 point victory.
The Lady Jumpers advanced to 11-9 on the season and they will be back in action Tuesday night where they will face the Corbin Lady Redhounds at Corbin.
"We now have a couple really tough games next week that will be really good tune-ups for us going into the district tournament" said Rexroat.
SHS - 21 - 13 - 19 - 11 - 64
CCHS - 8 - 13 - 13 - 15 - 49
Somerset - Garland 17, G. Bruner 12, Mills 11, Bowling 10, K. Bruner 9, Fisher 4, Barnes 1.
Clinton Co. - Mann 24, Moons 16, Cope 6, Sutton 2, Longwell 1.
