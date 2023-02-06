After bouncing back from a poor offensive showing against Southwestern on Friday with a victory over Whitley County on Saturday, the Somerset Lady Jumpers were in action at the Briar Patch on Monday evening, welcoming in the Lady Eagles of Campbellsville. It looked early as if those same offensive struggles were present again early in the contest as Somerset fell behind early. However, they went away quickly as Somerset proceeded catch fire behind the arc, making seven three-pointers in the first half en route to a 68-36 victory. Head coach Cassandra McWhorter was pleased with the ball movement of her team in the win.
“We as a staff have been stressing the importance of ball movement on the offensive end of the floor. We were able to collectively put the ball in the hole tonight because of good movement and making the extra pass needed. There were still plenty opportunities for extra passes to be made tonight, but we will continue to improve as we move forward towards district tourney play,” she explained.
Campbellsville started off the game with three-pointers from freshmen Mylee Bell and Aleecia Knezevic to go up 6-0 early. Jaelyn Dye then hit her first three of the night for the Jumpers’ first points. Four points from freshman Tazaria Owens and a bucket from Grace Bruner made the advantage for the Lady Eagles sit at 10-5.
The offense of the home team then warmed up quickly, ending the quarter on a 19-0 run to take a 24-10 lead after one quarter. Dye added seven more points over the run, including another three, to tie the Eagles in scoring for the period. Sophie Barnes had a big quarter with eight points, including two made from long range. Haley Combs had a made basket for two, with Kate Bruner adding two made shots from the free throw line, to finish up the scoring in the period for Somerset.
The Lady Jumpers stretched out their run to 30-0 in the second quarter behind six from Grace Bruner, another three from Dye and two more from Kate Bruner. It wasn’t until the middle of the period when Campbellsville scored again off of a made basket from senior Brianna Hayes. The Eagles went on their own little run of six straight points towards the end of the quarter, with Hayes adding another two and sophomore Caselynn Brown scoring two from the line. Any momentum they might have earned from that brief run was quickly dashed after a made two-pointer from Kayleigh Bartley and a three from Taya Mills. Bartley then added a three that banked in off the glass that gave Somerset a quarter-closing 8-0 run and sent them into the break with a 43-16 lead that made the game feel almost academic at that point.
Another made basket from Grace Bruner opened the second half of action, with a three from Bell following soon after. Mackenzie Fisher got in on the scoring action and following consecutive baskets from Grace and Kate Bruner, the home team found themselves up by over 30 points at 51-19. A made three-pointer from Knezevic trimmed the Somerset lead to 53-24 before three points from Dye and two from Barnes pushed the lead back above 30. Knezevic hit another three soon after, but two made foul shots from Bartley and a two-pointer from Tori Robertson made the Somerset lead sit at 62-29 after the third quarter.
Buckets from Grace Bruner and Robertson gave Somerset a 66-30 lead following the beginning of the fourth quarter and started the running clock to make the game end rather quickly. Campbellsville added two points each from Hayes, Brown and seventh grader Maleigha Travis in a rather low-scoring period for both teams. Both Devan Hurt and Sarah White made a free throw during the final minutes of the contest for the Lady Jumpers, as Somerset enjoyed the spoils of their 68-36 win over the Lady Eagles.
Somerset was led in scoring by both Jaelyn Dye and Grace Bruner, who each had 16 points for the game. Sophie Barnes was the other double-digit scorer with 10 points. Kayleigh Bartley had seven points off the bench, with Kate Bruner scoring six points. Other scorers included Tori Robertson with four, Taya Mills with three, both Haley Combs and Mackenzie Fisher with two and Devan Hurt and Sarah White with one point apiece. Campbellsville was led by nine points from Aleecia Knezevic.
The Lady Jumpers, now 16-11 for the season, won’t be in action again until next Tuesday, where they will travel to Wayne County for a game against the Lady Cardinals. Game time for that one is schedule for 7:30 p.m.
