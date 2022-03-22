Lady Jumpers on a three-game win streak

After dropping their season opener in extra innings, the Somerset High School softball team has reeled off three straight wins. On Monday, the Lady Jumpers blanked Corbin by a score of 5-0.
The Lady Jumpers' offense scored runs in each of the first four innings, while junior pitcher Carly Cain hurled a four-hit shutout and struck out four batters.
In the first frame, Mollie Lucas tripled to right field to score Addison Langford.
In the second inning, Emme Goforth grounded out to shortstop to plate Jazlynn Shadoan. Kaley Harris singled to centerfield to score Maddie Lynn.
In the third, Goforth reached base on a Corbin fielding error to score Jasmine Peavey. In the fourth, Cain reached base on an error to score Harris.
Kaley Harris had one hit, an RBI, and scored a run. Addison Langford and Jasmine Peavey each had a hit and scored a run. Mollie Lucas had a hit and drove in a run.
Somerset (3-1) travels to West Jessamine on Tuesday and to Mercer County on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
