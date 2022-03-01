Lady Jumpers on to semifinals for first time in 21 years

STANFORD - With a 50-35 win over Danville Christian Academy, the Somerset High School girls basketball advanced the 12th Region Tournament semifinal round for the first time in nearly 21 years. And to make things even more historic, in the 12th Region semifinal game on Friday, the Lady Jumpers will be playing Southwestern for the first time in almost eight years. The Lady Jumpers' win over Danville Christian was redemption for their 48-46 homecourt loss to DCA back in January in the All "A" Regional Tournament.
"This time of the year you just want to survive and advance," stated Somerset High School girls basketball coach Cassandra McWhorter. "I've told the girls from day one, it's a marathon and not a sprint. And just gotta take the season as it comes. And he just progressively get better at each game. And these girls had bought in and they're believing in each other. And I believe in the coaches and it's been a fun season."
And like in the 47th District Tournament, the Lady Jumpers two middle schoolers led them in scoring. Seventh-grader Jaelyn Dye scored 15 points and eighth-grader Haley Combes scored 13 points.
After taking a nine-point advantage at the halftime break, Somerset started to pull away in the third period thanks to three-pointers made by Taya Mills, Kate Bruner, and Haley Combs. Somerset was up 36-25 at the end of the third period.
MacKenzie Fisher scored inside and hit two free throws, and Kyndell Fisher hit a jumper and a free throw to pace the Lady Jumpers in the final period. Combs scored a basket and Dye hit a field goal and made three free throws to secure the 12th Region opening-round win.
Somerset took charge early in this affair, going on a mini 5-0 spurt to close out the first quarter, taking a 9-4 lead over the Lady Warriors after one quarter of play in a low-scoring contest.
Haley Combs was instrumental in Somerset's early success, scoring seven of Somerset's nine points in the first quarter.
After Danville Christian Academy tied things up at 9-9 with a 5-0 run of its own to begin the second quarter, Somerset responded by scoring the next seven points, taking a 16-9 lead midway through the stanza.
Jaelyn Dye scored all nine of her first half points in the second quarter, while at the same time Somerset's zone defense was putting the clamps on DCA's Grace Mbugua, who was held to only five points in the opening half of play, despite coming into the contest averaging 17 points per contest.
Somerset (19-10) will take on Southwestern (23-7) in the 12th Region Tournament semifinals on Friday.
"I mean, it's a big game," McWhorter stated. "It's big because it's tournament game and it's the next game on your schedule. But being a game against a team from the same town, and the girls know in each other, it'll be a big game. It'll be a great atmosphere, and I'm just excited for the challenge and for our players to have that experience."
For the game, MacKenzie Fisher scored eight points, and Taya Mills scored five points. Kate Bruner, Kyndell Fisher, and Sophie Barnes all scored three points each. Grace Mbugua led Danville Christian with 15 points.
The last time, the Somerset girls basketball program won a 12th Region Tournament game was back in 2001 when the Lady Jumpers defeated Garrard County to advance to the semifinals.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
