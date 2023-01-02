Last week, the Lady Jumpers traveled down to Florida to participate in the Innisfree Hotels Pensacola Beach Tournament. There, they had a couple of hard games but ended the week off on a good note with a victory that marked head coach Cassandra McWhorter’s 250th career victory as a coach.
In game one, the Jumpers fell 48-31 to York Insititute (Jamestown), TN. Jaelyn Dye had the high mark in that one with 12 points scored, while also being tied for most rebounds with six. Kate Bruner and Haley Combs each had five, with Taya Mills, playing for the first time this season, scored three.
In game two, Somerset kept the score closer, but still ended up falling 50-44 to Clarkrange, TN. Grace Bruner had 10 points and seven rebounds in the loss, with Mackenzie Fisher matching her with her own 10 points. Mills scored nine, with Dye adding six points.
Finally, the Lady Jumpers broke through in their third game, cruising to a 60-26 victory over Whitwell, TN. Grace Bruner had a double-double in the victory, leading Somerset with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Other leading scorers for the Jumpers in the game included Dye with 11 and Kate Bruner with nine. This marked win number 250 in the coaching career of Cassandra McWhorter. Big congratulations to her!
Somerset’s record now sits at 9-4 for the season and the Jumpers will be back in action on Tuesday as they travel for a district game against Rockcastle County. Tip for that game is scheduled for 6 p.m.
