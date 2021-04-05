Lady Jumpers pick up two weekend wins

The Somerset High School softball team picked up a pair of wins this past weekend. On Friday, the Lady Jumpers downed West Jessamine 10-3, and on Saturday Somerset came back to down McCreary Central 7-5
In the West Jessamine win, the Lady Jumpers broke the game open by scoring nine runs in the fourth inning.
Senior Kaley Harris hit a triple, drove in a run and scored two runs. Senior Emma Hawk had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run. Senior Olivia Ulrich drove in two runs and scored a run. Freshman Mollie Lucas had two hits and scored a run. Freshman Jazlynn Shadoan drove in two runs and scored a run.
Junior Jill Langford picked up the pitching win in three innings. Sophomore Carly Cain pitched four innings in relief. Langford struck out three batters and Cain struck out six batters.
In the McCreary Central win, Somerset trailed 5-2 going into the top of the fifth inning. However, the Lady Jumpers scored five unanswered runs in the next three innings to pick up the win. Cain, who came in relief, struck out six batters in 3.1 innings, and allowed only one hit. At the plate, Cain drove in two runs.
Senior Allison Coffey had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run. Ulrich drove in two runs and scored a run. Junior Addi Langford had two hits and drove in a run.
Somerset (4-1) will travel to Estill County High School on Tuesday, April 6.
