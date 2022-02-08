Lady Jumpers pick up win over Wayne County

The Somerset Lady Jumpers have quietly been flying under the radar all season long it seems, but all of a sudden, Cassandra McWhorter's club is showing signs of turning the corner and becoming a team that will have to be reckoned with.
With a depleted lineup in Tuesday night's game against visiting Wayne County, Somerset -- with a young team on the floor -- not only more than held its own against the Lady Cardinals, but McWhorter and company reeled off an impressive victory to move to 13-9 on the season, with a 53-42 win over the visitors from Monticello.
Haley Combs tallied a game-high 17 points, and Taya Mills chipped in with 12 points, helping the Lady Jumpers extend their winning streak to a modest three games in a row. However, don't be fooled. Somerset is getting better and better with each passing day.
"This was a really gutsy effort by our younger kids tonight," stated a very happy coach McWhorter after the game. "Wayne County's a scrappy ballclub, and Xaviea West was knocking down shots in the first half -- I think she had 10 of their 15 first half points."
Indeed, after falling behind Somerset by a 12-2 margin with one quarter in the books, West tallied eight of her club's 16 points in the second period of play, helping to bring the Lady Cards back to within a bucket of Somerset at 17-15 late in the first half.
That however is when Somerset put forth a 15-0 run, that ended the first half and began the third quarter.
The Lady Jumpers pushed the lead out to seven points -- 22-15 by the intermission -- while scoring the first 10 points of the third frame, to extend their lead to a very comfortable 32-17 lead. And, it was Combs along with Jaelyn Dye that helped lead the way for the Lady Jumpers, as they each scored six points during that 15-0 spurt.
A Kenzie Upchurch basket ended the Somerset rally with 4:40 left in the third stanza, but by that juncture of the contest, the Lady Jumpers still held the lead over Wayne County by a 32-17 score.
"That was really gutsy there with the way that we played during that run, and we made some plays with some very young kids doing it," pointed out McWhorter.
The basket by Upchurch began a mini-run of sorts by the Lady Cards, ending the third quarter with a modest, 12-4 spurt, but the Lady Jumpers still held a nine-point advantage -- 36-27 -- headed into the fourth quarter of play.
The two teams played back and forth over the game's final eight minutes, with the Somerset lead consistently going from 10 to 14 points throughout much of the period.
Late in the game, Sydney Alley's three-point basket with 1:03 remaining on the clock brought Wayne County as close as the Lady Cards would get on the night at 49-42, but Somerset would ice the game at the free throw line coming down the stretch to garner a hard-fought victory.
So coach, could it be your club -- still with some tweaks and improvements to be made obviously -- is beginning to peak at the perfect time of the season?
"This is the time of the year where you like to see some wins in a row, and get yourself going before tournament time," McWhorter remarked.
"We're still learning, and we still have so much that we haven't put in this season," added the Lady Jumper coach. "It's still a work in progress, and I told the girls from the get-go that the season is a marathon and not a sprint. I've been really proud over the past three to four weeks of the leaps and bounds by which we have seen our team grow."
West led Wayne County with 16 points, while Upchurch also hit for double figures for the Lady Cardinals with 12 points in the loss.
Somerset -- 13-9 on the season -- will return to the court next Monday night on the road at Russell County.
