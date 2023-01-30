After a battle with the Lady Maroons of Pulaski County on Friday night, the Somerset Lady Jumpers were back in action on Monday evening, looking to clear the bitter taste out of their mouth due to the loss to a crosstown rival. It was no rest for the weary however, as the North Laurel Lady Jaguars, quite possibly the best team in a stacked 13th Region, came to the Briar Patch.
Any hope of a better game for the Jumpers ended soon after the beginning of the first quarter, as the Jaguars just poured in the points from the opening tip. Falling behind 22 points after the first eight minutes of the game, Somerset just couldn’t find the bottom of the net. North Laurel, however, shot lights out and eventually defeated the Lady Jumpers 66-40. Head coach Cassandra McWhorter complemented the Jaguars following the game.
“North Laurel is a really good ball club that came ready to play tonight. They are not #1 in their region for no reason. They passed the ball extremely well and absolutely shot the lights out of it,” she exclaimed.
North Laurel began the first quarter on an 8-0 run following four points from sophomore Brooke Nichelson and two each from junior Chloe McKnight and senior Emily Sizemore. Grace Bruner finally broke the drought for the Lady Jumpers with a basket for two. After two more each from Emily Sizemore and Nichelson, Haley Combs hit a twisting reverse lay-up under the basket for the second Somerset made basket of the night. It turned out to be the last of the opening stanza though, as the Jaguars went on a 14-0 run the rest of the way through the period to take control of the game at 26-4. Emily Sizemore had five more late in the quarter, including her first three-pointer of the game, Nichelson added four points, eighth grader Mariella Claybrook hit a three and McKnight added two from the free throw line.
The Jumpers finally made it to 10 points soon after the beginning of the second quarter with four quick points from Jaelyn Dye and two more from Combs. A three-pointer from sophomore Bella Sizemore increased the North Laurel lead to over 20 points again at 31-10. Bruner had the first three-pointer of the contest for Somerset with a few minutes to go before halftime. Nichelson firmly dominated the period for the Lady Jaguars, scoring eight points to go along with two made shots from long range, with Emily Sizemore adding another two points. The home team trailed 41-17 at half, with Nichelson (18 points) outscoring the entire Somerset team.
Another 6-2 run by the Jumpers, with Bruner scoring all six of the points, started the second half on a positive note for Somerset, as they trailed 43-23. Dye hit the second three-point basket for the Lady Jumpers midway through the third quarter that saw the lead for North Laurel be trimmed to 52-26. The Jaguars then went on a 12-5 run to end the third quarter that left no doubt in the outcome in the game, as the visiting team led 64-31. Emily Sizemore had six of those points on the run, getting those on a three-pointer and a traditional three-point play, with Claybrook and Nichelson both adding a made basket from three. Bruner added two from the line and Sophie Barnes had a traditional three-point play before the end of the period for Somerset.
The Lady Jumpers fared slightly better in the fourth quarter, outscoring North Laurel 9-2, but after falling behind by 35 during the third quarter, the running clock was already in effect and it was too late for Somerset, as they fell 66-40 to the Lady Jaguars. Taya Mills had five of the points for Somerset during the period, with Dye adding three and Kayleigh Bartley getting one point via the free throw line.
Somerset was led in scoring by Grace Bruner who had 15 points and Jaelyn Dye who had 12 points. Taya Mills added five points, Haley Combs had four, Sophie Barnes added three and Kayleigh Bartley scored one point. North Laurel was led in scoring by a game-high 21 points from Brooke Nichelson.
The Lady Jumpers fall to 13-10 for the season and will hit the road Tuesday for a game against the West Jessamine Lady Colts. Game time for that one will be 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.