Lady Jumpers pull out a close road win

BARBOURVILLE - The Somerset High School girls basketball team picked up their third consecutive win with a 65-59 victory over Knox Central High School on Tuesday. After trailing early in the game, the Lady Jumpers hit five throws down the stretch to secure the road win.
"This was a good win on the road tonight," stated Somerset High School girls basketball coach Casey Rexroat. "We played another good game with tough defense. Our goal coming into tonight was keep the defensive effort from the Whitley game and execute offensively. We did that and also did a great job of gaining and maintaining a one or two point lead there at the end of the game."
"We were able to pull out another close win in the closing minutes," Rexroat explained. "We just gotta keep this momentum going and keep our effort at this same level."
Sophomore Grace Bruner scored a game-high 23 points and hit two treys. Sophomore Kate Bruner scored 17 points.
Sophomore Taya Mills scored nine points, while senior Madison Garland scored seven points. Senior Addi Bowling scored five points, and sophomore MaKenzie Fisher scored four points.
Somerset (6-5) will host Taylor County High School on Friday, Feb. 12.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
