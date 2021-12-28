Lady Jumpers pull out narrow win over Smith County TN

The Somerset High School girls basketball team trailed 17-11 after the opening quarter, but fought hard the final three periods to pull out the narrow 52-50 win o Monday over Smith County TN in the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic.
Kate Bruner scored a game-high 19 points and hit two treys. Seventh-grader Jaelyn Dye scored 11 points. Kenzie Fisher, Taya Mills, and Haley Combs scored six points each. Sophie Barnes scored three points and Kyndell Fisher scored one point.
Somerset (7-4) plays Betsy Layne on Tuesday at the Briar Patch in the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.