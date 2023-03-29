The Lady Jumpers of Somerset were looking to get back on the winning side of things Tuesday night as they made the trip to Garrard County to take on the Lady Lions. After falling behind 6-0, it seemed like the Jumpers were heading towards a loss, however. The runs did eventually come for Somerset but they just didn't have enough to overcome their deficit, eventually falling by a score of 9-7.
Jazlynn Shadoan led the Lady Jumpers with three RBI's and also hit a triple during the course of the contest. Kayleigh Bartley added two RBI's while Emry Pyles and Maddie Lynn each had one apiece. Garrard County junior Sarah Jennings led her team with four RBI's.
Somerset falls to 4-4 for the season and will be in action again on Friday as they will travel to take on the Southwestern Warriors in a crosstown matchup. That game will start at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.