Lady Jumpers rally late for walk-off win

The Somerset High School softball team rolled to a 13-3 five-inning win over South Laurel High School on Tuesday after scoring seven runs in the bottom of the fifth frame. Somerset junior Addison Langford singled up the middle to score senior Emma Hawk for the walk-off win in the bottom of the fifth.
Hawk hit a perfect 4-for-4, drove in a run and scored two runs. Freshman Mollie Lucas had two hits, dove in two runs and scored two runs. Senior Kaley Harris had two hits and scored two runs. Sophomore Carly Cain and senior Olivia Ulrich drove in two runs each. Freshman Jazlynn Shadoan had two hits and scored a run.
Junior Jill Langford picked up the pitching win in five innings of work.
Somerset (17-13) will honor the late Brynlee Bigelow on Thursday prior to their game against Clay County High School.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
