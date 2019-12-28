Lady Jumpers rally late to down Smith County, TN

The Somerset High School girls basketball opened play in the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic with a hard-fought 41-35 win over Smith County, Tenn., on Friday at the Briar Patch.
The score was tied 37-37 at the end of three quarters, but the Lady Jumpers outscored Smith County 14 to 8 in the final stanza.
The Lady Jumpers were led in scoring by freshman Kate Bruner with 10 points. Ashley Holt scored 9 points, Lauren Foutch scored 9 points, Madison Garland scored 6 points, Addi Bowling scored 4 points, Taya Mills scored 2 points, and McKenzie Fisher scored one point.
"We have been working on things like blocking out and we trie to cut down on our turnovers," stated Lady Jumper basketball coach Casey Rexroat. "We allowed way too much offensive rebounding and that is something we are going to have to go back and work on. I like our defensive pressure tonight and we put ourselves in situations to put our opponent on their heels offensively."
Somerset (6-5) will host Clay County on Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Briar Patch.
