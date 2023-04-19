Winners of three straight and looking for a 3-1 start to district play, the Lady Jumpers traveled to Casey County on Tuesday evening. Somerset fell behind 7-2 after just two innings of action, with it beginning to look like a split of the series was coming soon. However, a furious rally by the Jumpers that included outscoring the Lady Rebels 11-2 over the remaining innings led Somerset to a sweep by a score of 13-9.
Jazlynn Shadoan and Grace Prichard both had three RBI's to lead the Lady Jumpers, while Emry Pyles and Emme Goforth each had two. Carly Cain had a solo home run in the contest and both Kayleigh Bartley and Kennadi Asher each had an RBI apiece. Cain had another complete game on the mound, striking out four over the seven innings. Casey County was led by four RBI's from freshman Aslan Wethington.
Somerset improves to 11-5 for the season and the Lady Jumpers will be back in action on Friday as they travel across town for a rivalry game against the Southwestern Warriors at the War Path. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.