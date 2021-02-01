Lady Jumpers rebound with road win

STEARNS - The Somerset High School girls basketball team rebounded from their district loss at Pulaski County High School on Friday with a 70-54 road win at McCreary Central High School on Saturday.
"We played much better tonight," stated Somerset High School girls basketball coach Casey Rexroat. "We executed offensively, shot fairly well and most importantly moved the ball better while cutting down on our turnovers."
Senior Madison Garland led the Lady Jumpers with a team-high 20 points and hit three treys. Sophomore Grace Bruner scored 18 points.
Sophomore Kate Bruner hit three three-pointers and scored 12 points. Senior Addi Bowling scored 11 points and hit three three-pointers. Sophomore Makenzie Fisher scored nine points.
Somerset (2-4) will host Russell County High School on Thursday, Feb. 4.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.