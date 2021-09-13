Lady Jumpers remain undefeated in district play

The Somerset High School volleyball team picked up their second straight district win with a 3-0 (25-11, 25-21, 25-13) straight-set victory over Casey County High School on Tuesday at the Briar Patch.
The Lady Jumpers were led by McKayla Waters with nine kills, two blocks, one dig, and one ace. Abby Ford had seven kills and Bethanie Hampton had five kills. Tori Smith had 10 digs. Emily Ford 29 assists, two aces, and one kill.
Areli Vela-Alvarez had seven kills, four digs and four aces. Addison Langford had six digs and one ace. Lain Prather had four kills, one block and four digs. Madison King had one kill, four digs, and five serving aces.
Somerset (6-6) are scheduled to travel to South Laurel High School on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
