Lady Jumpers remain undefeated in February

RUSSELL SPRINGS – After losing four of their six games played in the month of January, the Somerset High School girls basketball team has gone undefeated in the month of February with four straight victories. On Monday night, the Lady Jumpers downed the homestanding Lady Lakers of Russell County by a score of 54-38.
Somerset junior Kate Bruner led the way with a game-high 16 points. Seventh-grader Jaelyn Dye and junior MacKenzie Fisher scored 13 points. Haley Combs and Sophie Barnes scored five points each. Kyndell Fisher scored two points.
Somerset (14-9) travels to Garrard County on Tuesday, and will host East Jessamine at the Briar Patch on Friday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
