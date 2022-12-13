After competing at the legendary Hoosiers gym on Saturday, the Lady Jumpers were back at the Briar Patch on Tuesday night to take on a district foe in Casey County. In the midst of a three game winning streak, Somerset had been playing some really solid basketball as of late, but was missing a key player in this one as eighth grader Jaelyn Dye was out due to injury.
The Jumpers seemed as if their offense was left up in Indiana for a majority of the first half and even trailed heading into the break. However, they kept up some solid defense all night and their offense finally woke up in the second half. Somerset scored almost as many points in the fourth quarter as they had in the whole three quarters previously, eventually taking home a 59-36 victory over the Lady Rebels.
The game began slow on the offensive side of the court for both teams, as halfway through the quarter Somerset was trailing 4-3 following two from Grace Bruner and a made free throw from Mackenzie Fisher. The Lady Jumpers sprung to life and outscored Casey County 9-3 in the final few minutes of the period to take a 12-6 lead. Multiple players had points here for Somerset, with Kate Bruner scoring a three-pointer, and Sophie Barnes, Haley Combs, and Kayleigh Bartley each scoring two.
Somerset was able to increase that lead to 20-11 midway through the second quarter after two each from Grace Bruner, Barnes, Bartley, and Combs, with the Jumpers asserting their will on the defensive end. Casey County, to their credit, then asserted that same pressure to Somerset, forcing them into several turnovers. The Rebels went on a 10-0 run to take a 21-20 lead at the break. Freshman Aslan Wethington scored six of those points and was a force in the paint all night, with senior Chloe Dunn scoring the other four.
The Jumpers seemed to finally wake up coming out of the break, going on a quick 9-2 run to take the lead back at 29-23 following three-pointers from Grace Bruner, Combs, and Barnes. The teams traded points after this for the rest of the third quarter, with Bartley and Combs each scoring two for Somerset, and Wethington and Dunn each having two for Casey County. Somerset held a six-point lead heading into the final period at 33-27.
If the third quarter was when the offense for Somerset began to awaken, the fourth was when it sprung to life with eyes wide open. The Lady Jumpers immediately went on an 8-2 run to increase their lead to 41-29, with Grace Bruner grabbing all eight of those points, with two of her made shots coming from three-point range.
Another Somerset run followed, with the Jumpers going a 12-0 run to really close the game out at this point, leading 53-31. Barnes scored five point during the run, with Kate Bruner adding another three from deep following a steal. Mackenzie Fisher and sophomore Kyndell Fisher would each add two as well. Somerset added late points from Combs, Kate Bruner, and sophomore Devan Hurt, while Casey added a three-pointer from junior Chelsea Reed and two points from freshman Elizabeth Flores. Somerset eventually took home a 59-36 victory after shooting the lights out in the fourth quarter and only allowing nine points in the period.
Somerset was led in scoring by Grace Bruner who had 15 points, while Sophie Barnes scored 12 and Haley Combs chipped in 11. Kate Bruner had eight for the game, with Kayleigh Bartley scoring six, all coming from the free throw line. Mackenzie Fisher added three, with Kyndell Fisher and Devan Hurt each adding two. Casey County’s Aslan Wethington had the game-high with 18 points.
Somerset improves to 5-1 with the win and will next be in action on Friday as they host their district and cross-town rivals in the Pulaski County Lady Maroons. Tip for that game is scheduled for 6 p.m.
