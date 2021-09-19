Lady Jumpers roll to 9th straight win

Trailing 1-0 after 50 minutes of play, the Somerset High School girls soccer team scored four unanswered goals in the final 30 to roll to a 4-1 win over North Laurel High School on Saturday at Clara Morrow Field. The Lady Jumpers picked up their ninth straight win, upped their season record to 11-1, and currently have the highest RPI rating in the 12th Region
Somerset junior Grace Bruner and freshman Tori Robertson led the charge by scoring two goals each in the girls weekend soccer match.
After North Laurel's Maddi Mastin scored in the 50th minute, Robertson responded with the equalizer three minutes later. Robertson scored her first goal of the match off a direct free kick from just outside the box.
Seconds later, Grace Bruner scored the 'go ahead' goal on a long-range bomb off the after-goal kickoff.
In the 57th minute, Robertson scored again after freshman Isabella McKenzie created the scoring opportunity from her work on the right side.
Late in the match, Grace Bruner scored her second goal on a strike into the bottom corner of the goal after a through ball from Robertson.
For the season, Grace Bruner has scored 16 goals, while Robertson has tallied 14 goals and 11 assists.
Somerset (11-1) will travel to Corbin High School on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.