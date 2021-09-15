Lady Jumpers roll to their 8th straight win

GLASGOW - The Somerset High School girls soccer team is definitely on a roll after winning their eighth straight game and their second consecutive mercy-rule blowout victory. The Lady Jumpers easily down Glasgow High School 10-0 on Tuesday night in 54 minutes.
Also, Somerset High School junior Grace Bruner recorded her second straight 'haul' after scoring four goals in back-to-back games. Bruner scored four goals within the first 34 minutes of Tuesday's road game, and she scored four goals in the Lady Jumpers' district win over Casey County - five days prior.
In the 20th minute, Grace Bruner left-footed a strike from edge of box for her first goal. Three minutes later, she scored on a combination passing-and-finish around the box. In the 27th minute, Grace Bruner got her hat trick off a header directly from a Tori Robertson corner kick. With six minutes still left in the opening half, Grace Bruner scored her fourth goal off a Riley Abbott through ball.
Somerset junior Jolie May and freshman Tori Robertson scored two goals each in the Lady Jumpers' win.
May scored the first goal of the game, in the 14th minute, off a long-range free kick. And May ended the game with the last goal of the match on a through ball from Robertson in the 54th minute.
Robertson scored her first goal, in the 28th minute, on a Kate Bruner through ball. Robertson struck again on an assist from Isabella McKenzie in the 49th minute.
Somerset freshman Bella Gregory scored in the 42nd minute off a cross from Isabella McKenzie. Freshman Isabella McKenzie scored in the 50th minute to put the Lady Jumpers up 9-0.
Somerset (10-1) will host North Laurel High School on Saturday, Sept. 18.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.