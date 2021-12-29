Lady Jumpers romp Betsy Layne

The Somerset High school girls basketball team picked up their second straight win in the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic on Tuesday. The Lady Jumpers downed Betsy Layne 68-46 at the Briar Patch.
The Lady Jumpers had four players in double figures. Kate Bruner scored 17 points, while Jaelyn Dye and Haley Combs scored 12 points each. Sophie Barnes scored 10 points.
Kaleigh Bartley scored seven points, Kenzie Fisher scored five points, Taya Mills scored three points, and Kyndell Fisher scored two points.
Somerset (8-5) completed holiday tourney play against Corbin on Wednesday. The Lady Jumpers will host Rockcastle County on Tuesday, Jan. 4
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
