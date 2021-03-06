Lady Jumpers rout Casey County on senior night

The Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers beat the Casey County Lady Rebels 71-54 in their final regular season home game last night at Somerset..
"We played another good game start to finish tonight," said Somerset head coach Casey Rexroat. "We got to work on some different defensive looks and we did a good job defensively, especially in our press. Offensively we did a good job of being patient, executing our offenses, and just taking what the defense gave us."
Seniors Addi Bowling and Madison Garland were cheered as they checked out of their final regular season home game. However, they will get to play the 47th District Tournament at Somerset, so it will not be the last time we see them play on their home court.
Sophomore Grace Bruner dominated the first half, and finished with a game high 28 points. Garland heated up in the second half and was second in scoring for Somerset with 23.
The Lady Rebels had a balanced scoring night with Madison Chansler, Chloe Dunn, Jalee Yocum, and Natalie Pierce all reaching double figures. Chansler led the team with 16, Dunn followed with 15, Yocum finished with 11, and Pierce closed the game with 10.
Early in the game, G. Bruner led the way for the Lady Jumpers with 12 points in the first quarter that led them to outscore Casey 20-11 in the opening period.
Garland chipped in with five, Bowling had two, and sophomore Kate Bruner had one in the first, and for the Lady Rebels, Dunn had six, Chansler had three, and Pierce had two.
Casey opened the second with back to back threes from Chansler and Pierce, but were held to just two points for the rest of the period.
Somerset outscored the Lady Rebels 14-8 in the second with nine from G. Bruner, three from Bowling, and two from K. Bruner.
After the break, Garland went on a tear for the Lady Jumpers in the third with a 13 point quarter that helped them outscore Casey 22-13.
G. Bruner had five, sophomore Taya Mills had three, and sophomore Makenzie Fisher had one in the third, while the Lady Rebels had five from Pierce, two from Chansler, and six from Dunn.
During the fourth, the Lady Jumper starters were cycled out and Casey outscored Somerset 22-15.
The Lady Rebels had 11 points from Yocum in the fourth, three from Dunn, six from Chansler, and two from Molly Gill.
For the Lady Jumpers during the fourth, G. Bruner had two, Mills had two, Garland had five, K. Bruner had two, and Fisher had four.
The 47th District matchup win advanced Somerset to 10-9 on the season and they will play the Clinton County Lady Bulldogs tonight on the road.
"Overall, a good game to continue our build up to the district tournament," said coach Rexroat. "Our main goal is to finish the regular season out strong and be the best version of ourselves going into the postseason."
SHS - 20 - 14 - 22 - 15 - 71
CCHS - 11 - 8 - 13 - 22 - 54
Somerset - G. Bruner 28, Garland 23, Bowling 5, K. Bruner 5, Fisher 5, Mills 5.
Casey Co. - Chansler 16, Dunn 15, Yocum 11, Pierce 10, Gill 2.
