The Lady Jumpers began three straight days of play at McCreary Central in the Arby’s/KFC Classic on Monday afternoon, with their first opponent up being Scott County out of Tennessee.
Coming off a heartbreaking loss at home to Pulaski County, Somerset bounced back in a massive way, controlling the entire game in a 48-25 victory. Head coach Cassandra McWhorter was happy with the performance of her team but noted that they have yet to bring it all together in a game so far this season.
"I am happy with the way we came out after a tough district battle on Friday night and took care of business today. We were able to jump on them in the first half to gain a comfortable lead, but are still working on putting a full four quarters together," she explained
Scott County’s #23 scored the first four points of the game, a worrying sign early for the Jumpers. However, a 16-0 run in the middle of the quarter quelled those worries, with Grace Bruner scoring 10 points in total during the run. Kate Bruner and Sophie Barnes each added a three-pointer. The Jumpers were ahead 19-8 at the end of the first quarter after another three-pointer from Kate Bruner.
More of the same came from Somerset in the second quarter, as they outscored Scott County 12-5 to take a 31-13 edge into the break. Kate Bruner and Barnes once again added another three-pointer each, with Grace Bruner, Kyndell Fisher, and Kayleigh Bartley each adding two to the Jumpers’ total.
Somerset may have slightly taken their foot off the pedal in the third quarter, as they were outscored slightly at 8-7 heading into the final period although still leading at 38-21. Grace Bruner added three more points to her total in the quarter, with Haley Combs and Bartley adding two points each.
The fourth quarter was mostly mop up duty for the Jumpers, outscoring Scott County 10-4 to take home the 48-25 victory. Mackenzie Fisher scored four of those points for Somerset, Tori Robertson and Devan Hurt added two each, with Sarah White and Combs each hitting one free throw.
Somerset was led in scoring by Grace Bruner who had a game high 16 points. Kate Bruner added nine and Sophie Barnes added six, all on three-pointers. Kayleigh Bartley and Mackenzie Fisher each had four, Haley Combs added three, Tori Robertson, Devan Hurt, and Kyndell Fisher each added two, and Sarah White had one. Scott County was led by 13 points from #23.
Somerset improves to 6-2 on the season and will next play Washington County in the Arby’s/KFC Classic on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.