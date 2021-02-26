The Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers, who were on a three game losing streak and have had an up and down season overall, upset the 16-2 Bell County Lady Cats last night at Somerset.
The Lady Cats got on a roll early by outscoring Somerset 18-9 in the opening period, and 16-8 in the second quarter to lead 34-17 at halftime.
Despite only scoring 17 points in the first half, and trailing 17 points at the start of the second half, the Lady Jumpers fought and dominated the second half.
Somerset allowed just eight total points in the second half and scored 41 for an absolutely insane turn around that led to a 58-42 win.
Senior Madison Garland, and sophomores Grace and Kate Bruner all eclipsed double figures for Somerset with Garland leading the team in scoring at 17, Grace behind her with 14, and Kate at 11.
On the other side, Mataya Ausmus and Ashtyn Meyers were the main aggressors on offense for the Lady Cats with 13 points each.
"I'm not even going to acknowledge that first half, but that second half was one of the best halves of high school basketball that I've ever seen for a team," said Somerset head coach Casey Rexroat. "We played like an unselfish, all for one, team, and it was beautiful basketball to watch. We outscored them by 33 points in the second half and I was proud to watch our team in that second half. The next step is to have the same mentality carry over to every game the rest of the way out."
The huge comeback win advanced the Lady Jumpers to 7-8 on the season and they will travel to Lincoln County tonight to face the Lady Patriots.
SHS - 9 - 8 - 17 - 24 - 58
BCHS - 18 - 16 - 6 - 2 - 42
Somerset - Garland 17, G. Bruner 14, K. Bruner 11, Mills 7, Bowling 5, Fisher 4.
Bell Co. - Ausmus 13, Meyers 13, Johnson 4, McQueen 4, Kidwell 3, McGeorge 3, Cornett 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.