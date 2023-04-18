The Somerset Lady Jumpers were back in action at home on Monday evening after claiming the 12th Region All “A” Classic on Friday while not allowing a single run in either game. Somerset squared off with their district foes from Casey County in the Lady Rebels and also didn’t allow a single run to come home, as they found themselves victorious 6-0 in their third straight shutout victory.
Somerset was led by three RBI’s from Mollie Lucas. The other three runs were scored on errors committed by Casey County. Carly Cain once again was the victor on the mound, only allowing two hits over the course of the ball game while striking out seven batters, continuing her hot streak. Casey County was led by hits from sophomore Kennedy Neat and junior Gaeda Gertler, while their starting pitcher, eighth grader Harmony Meece, also struck out seven batters.
The Jumpers improve to 10-5 for the season and will be on the road at Casey County to wrap up their series on Tuesday.
