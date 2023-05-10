The Somerset Lady Jumpers have had a fantastic past few weeks out on the softball field, winning seven of their last eight contests. In their last true road contest of the 2023 regular season, the Jumpers traveled up to Mercer County. The last game between the two at the beginning of the season ended in a 2-1 Somerset victory. Despite leading 5-1 heading into the final few innings, a late rally by the Titans was almost a disaster for Somerset, before they were able to close it out to win a close game by a score of 5-4.
The Lady Jumpers were led by two RBI’s from Emry Pyles, as well as one apiece from Carly Cain, Kayleigh Bartley and Kennadi Asher. Jazlynn Shadoan, Grace Prichard and Maddie Lynn also had hits in the ball game for Somerset. Cain allowed four runs on nine hits in her start on the mound while striking out five batters. Mercer County was led by an RBI apiece from three different batters.
Somerset improves their record to 20-7 and they will be back in action on Friday as they host West Jessamine in their final home game of the regular season. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
