Lady Jumpers soccer remains undefeated

LONDON - The Somerset High School girls soccer team picked up a nice road win on Monday night over South Laurel High School. With the 3-1 win over the Lady Cards, Somerset stretched their season-opening win streak to three games.
But this win didn't come easy as South Laurel posted the first goal of the game in the 34th minute.
Two minutes later, the Lady Jumpers scored the equalizer to tie score at 1-1 when sophomore Jolie May scored off an assist by sophomore teammate Grace Bruner.
The Lady Jumpers' first-half tied score was protected by three great saves by Somerset junior keeper Lainey Barnett, and she continued to protect the Lady Jumper net with seven saves in the second half.
At the 47-minute mark, Jolie May converted her second goal of the game off a 18-yard free kick from outside the box.
With Somerset leading 2-1, Somerset keeper Barnett blocked a penalty kick in the 55th minute.
The Lady Jumpers got an insurance goal in the 74th minute when Grace Bruner scored off an assist by junior Rachel Tomlison.
Somerset (3-0) will travel to North Laurel on Thursday, Sept. 17.
