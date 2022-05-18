Lady Jumpers split doubleheader with Campbellsville

CAMPBELLSVILLE – The Somerset High School softball team split a pair of games on Tuesday in their doubleheader against the Lady Eagles of Campbellsville High School. The Lady Jumpers won the first game 9-5, but lost the nightcap game by a score of 8-6.
In Somerset's 9-5 win, senior Jasmine Peavey led the way with a homer, two hits, an RBI, and two runs scored. Jazlynn Shadoan had three hits, three runs batted in, and one run scored. Kaley Harris had a hit and three runs batted in. Carly Cain had two hits and a run batted in. Sarah White had two hits. Emry Pyles had a hit and three runs scored.
Carly Cain picked up 21st pitching win of the season in seven innings of work, with five strikeouts.
In the Lady Jumpers' 8-6 loss, Harris hit a solo homer. Cain had three hits and drove in two runs. Mollie Lucas had two hits – which included a triple, scored two runs, and drove in a run. Addison Langford had two hits and scored two runs. Emme Goforth had two hits and drove in two runs. Cain pitched six innings and struck out four batters.
Somerset (21-12) will host Barren County on Thursday and Marion County on Saturday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor
