Lady Jumpers suffer third straight loss

The Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers fell to the Rockcastle Lady Rockets 50-26 last night at Somerset.
Early in the game, both teams struggled to establish their offensive game and combined for only 13 points in the first quarter.
Senior guard Shelby Newland scored the opening point for the Rockets off a free throw opportunity. A few possessions later, junior Casey Coleman put up a shot from inside the paint to give Rockcastle a 3-0 lead.
The Briar Jumpers only scored four points in the opening period and they all came from free throws. Junior forward Madison Garland put in the first pair, and freshman center Makenzie Fisher knocked down the others.
Late in the quarter, freshman guard Keelee King hit a pair of three-point shots to give the Lady Rockets a 9-4 lead heading into the second period.
Freshman forward Kate Bruner nailed a three-point shot to open up the second quarter for Somerset. However, the Lady Jumpers failed to find any offensive success for the remainder of the quarter.
The Lady Rockets found a nice balance between their inside scoring and perimeter shots and went into the halftime break ahead 23-9.
After the break, both teams worked close to the basket on offense. Coleman had several successful drives at the basket to help the Rockets continue to extend their lead.
Bruner put in a driving layup to open the third quarter for the Jumpers, and they continued to make drives at the basket. First Garland put in a driving layup of her own, then later, junior guard Addi Bowling drew back to back fouls and came away with three points.
Garland closed the period with a three-point basket, but the Lady Rockets still led Somerset 35-21.
Rockcastle successfully worked inside the paint throughout the final quarter and continued to pull further away from Somerset.
After an inside basket by King, Garland put in one of her own for Somerset and received an and one opportunity. She nailed the free throw, but just as they had throughout the game, the Lady Jumpers just could not get things going on the offensive end.
After a frustrating offense fourth quarter, Somerset fell 50-26 to the Lady Rockets.
Garland was the top performer for Somerset on the night as she led the team in scoring with 11, put in rebounding work, and played consistent defense.
The loss is the third in a row for the Lady Briar Jumpers and they fell to 6-8 on the season but will be back in action Tuesday where they will face of with Lincoln County Lady Patriots at home.
