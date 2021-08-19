With the Briar Jumpers Rowdies in full force on Thursday night at the Briar Patch, the Somerset High School volleyball team held off North Laurel High School for the 3-1 (25-19, 25-22, 27-29, 25-13) four-set victory.
After the Lady Jags stole the third set in a come-from-behind tiebreaker, the Lady Jumpers seemed to be losing momentum even though they held a 2-1 lead in the match.
North Laurel took a 12-9 lead in the fourth set, but Lady Jumpers reeled off 15 straight points to get to match point at 24-12. The Lady Jumpers' rally was paced by three kills from senior Bethanie Hampton and four serving aces by senior Abby Ford - who held serve for 15 straight points. The Lady Jumpers closed out the match on a Lady Jag return error.
In the third set, Somerset held a slim 18-15 lead before North Laurel reeled off five unanswered points to take a 20-18 lead. A pair of serving aces by junior Areli Vela-Alvarez put Somerset on top 21-20. Somerset got to three match points, but North Laurel scored three straight points down the stretch to pull out the 29-27 third set win.
In the opening two sets, Somerset took commanding leads, only to have North Laurel battle back to close the margin.
In the opening set, Somerset took a 23-10 lead off kills by Hampton, Vela-Alvarez, Abby Ford, senior Bailey Whitaker and senior McKayla Waters. North Laurel closed the Lady Jumpers' lead to 24-19 before making a return error for the Somerset first-set win.
In the second set, Somerset held a 21-16 lead, but three straight Lady Jags scores cut the Lady Jumpers' lead to 21-19. Kills by Waters and Emily Ford closed the second set out with a 25-22 Somerset advantage.
Somerset was led in scoring by Emily Ford with seven kills and three aces. Bethanie Hampton also had seven kills, and two aces. Areli Vela-Alvarez had six kills and three aces. Waters had five kills, and Abby Ford had three kills and four aces.
Somerset (1-1) will host South Laurel High School on Friday, Aug. 20.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
