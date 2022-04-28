Lady Jumpers sweep district for first time in program history

For the first time in program history, the Somerset High School softball team completed their regular season district play with an undefeated mark. With a dominating 12-1 win over Rockcastle County High School on Thursday, the Lady Jumpers concluded district play with a perfect 6-0 mark. Somerset swept their two-game series with Casey County, Pulaski County and now Rockcastle County.
Somerset wasted little time putting away the visiting Lady Rockets by scoring eight runs in their very first at bats. The Lady Jumpers quickly loaded the bases off a Kaley Harris single, an Addison Langford walk, and a Mollie Lucas walk. Jasmine Peavey just missed a grand slam when she sent the ball up against the left field fence for a two-RBI double to score Harris and Langford. Emme Goforth singled to centerfield to score Lucas and Peavey. Emry Pyles singled to center field and Jazlynn Shadoan was hit by a pitch to load the bases again. Sarah White hit a triple over the centerfielder's head to clear the bases, sending home Goforth, Pyles, and Shadoan. After Harris got on base for the second time in the first fame, the Lady Jumpers had runners on the corners. Harris got caught stealing second base, but it allowed White to steal home.
The Lady Jumpers tacked on four more runs in the home half of the second inning. With bases load, White singled to left field to score Goforth and Pyles. Harris doubled to left field to score Shadoan. Langford flied out to centerfield to score White on the tag to put Somerset up 12-0.
A 12-0 lead was more than enough for Somerset pitcher Carly Cain to pick up her 16th win of the season. Cain pitched five innings, allowed four hits, one run, and struck out one batter.
At the plate, Somerset seventh-grader Sarah White had two hits, drove in five runs, and scored two runs. Jasmine Peavey had one hit, drove in two runs, and scored a run. Kaley Harris had two hits, drove in a run, and scored a run. Emme Goforth had two hits, drove in two runs, and scored two runs. Addison Langford drove in a run and scored a run.
Somerset (16-8, 6-0) will now set their sights on the All "A" Classic State Softball Tournament in Owensboro. The Lady Jumpers will play Shelby Valley, Raceland, and Green County in state tourney pool play.
'
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.