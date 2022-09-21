The Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers welcomed in district foe Casey County on Tuesday. Before the game, the Jumpers had a senior night celebration for their seniors on the team, those being Kristen Owens, Lain Prather, and Areli Vela-Alvarez.
Somerset would be able to come away with a 3-0 victory over the Lady Rebels (25-21, 25-21, 25-5), being led by 18 kills from Vela-Alvarez. Junior Emily Ford would have seven aces and 27 assists, Prather would contribute 11 digs, and junior Emme Goforth would have three blocks.
The Jumpers are now 12-4 for the season and will be in action again on Saturday as they travel to Whitley County for the First Priority Lady Colonel Volleyball Classic. They will play Whitley County at 10 a.m., Breathitt County at noon, and Prestonsburg at 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.