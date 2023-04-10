Coming off a week break and a three game losing streak, the Somerset Lady Jumpers were back in action on Saturday to try to right the ship, squaring off against two opponents in a doubleheader at home. The Jumpers ended up accomplishing that goal, as they went 2-0 on the day.
In the first game against Cumberland County, the two teams battled down to the final inning, when a late sacrifice fly by Baley Gretzner along with an error gave the Jumpers a walk-off victory 3-2 over the Lady Panthers. Carly Cain had two RBI's to lead Somerset while hitting a home run as well and also had a strong outing on the mound, allowing only two runs while striking out six.
In game two, the Jumpers took on Marion County and despite scoring seven runs in the first inning, had to hold on as the Lady Knights rallied in the later innings. Eventually, Somerset was able to hold on and defeat Marion County by a score of 8-7 in five innings. Jazlynn Shadoan led Somerset with two RBI's and also continued her hot streak with another home run. Cain, Grace Prichard, Kennadi Asher and Maddie Lynn all contributed an RBI as well. Marion County was led by two RBI's from sophomore Tory Gribbins.
Somerset improves to 6-4 with those two victories and will be back in action on Monday and Tuesday as they have a home-and-home series with district foe Rockcastle County.
