Lady Jumpers track team wins at Madison Central 

RICHMOND – The Somerset High School girls track team took top honors in the Madison Central All-Comers meet, on Tuesday, with 117.5 points, while Pulaski County High School placed fifth with 58 points, and Southwestern High School finished sixth with 56 points.
In the boys team rankings, Southwestern placed seventh with 49 points, Pulaski County ranked eighth with 45.5 points, and Somerset placed ninth with 37.5 points.
Somerset High School senior Kendall Burgess led the Lady Jumpers with two individual event wins. Burgess won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.61 and won the long jump with a best mark of 18'5".
Somerset High School junior Emily Ham won the triple jump with a best mark of 34'2".
Pulaski County High School senior Shelby Cothron won the 400-meter dash with a time of 62.32.
Somerset High School senior Lexie Herndon won the high jump with a best clearance of 5'2".
Pulaski County High School senior Morgan Bruin won the 200-meter dash with a best time of 27.02.
Southwestern High School junior Trevor Hansen won the 3200-meter run with a winning time of 11:22.2.
Somerset High School senior Madison Garland won the shot put with a best of 32'3.5".
The Southwestern girls 3200-meter relay team of Kate Golden, Madeline Peterson, Olivia Huff, and Bekah Clark won with a time of 11:00.6.
The Somerset girls 800-meter relay team of Emily Ham, Sophie Barnes, Grace Burgess, and Kendall Burgess won with a time of 1:54.7.
The Southwestern girls 1600-meter relay team of Kate Golden, Olivia Huff, Kathryn Carrington, and Bekah Clark won with a time of 4:43.1.
Top finishers for Pulaski County High School were Morgan Bruin - 100 meters 3rd - 13.21, Maggie Holt- 300 hurdles 2nd - 51.40, Alex Cundiff- 800 meters 3rd - 2:29.3, Shelby Cothron - 200 meters 2nd - 27.69, Clint Woods - 200 meters 3rd - 23.91, and T.J. Colyer - long jump 3rd - 18'3".
Top finishers for Somerset High School were Emily Ham - 100 hurdles 2nd - 18.56, Jesse Zaragoza 400 meters 2nd - 53.67, Grace Burgess - triple jump - 2nd - 30'5", Daniel Richardson - high jump 3rd - 5'8", Cole Blakeman - pole vault 3rd - 11'6", Trinity Burkett - shot put 3rd - 29'7", and Trinity Burkett - discus 3rd - 76'11".
Top finishers for Southwestern High School were Bekah Clark - 400 meters 2nd - 64.66, Kate Golden - 400 meters 3rd - 66.57, Preston Frost - 300 hurdles 3rd - 46.61, and Caleb Perrin - 800 meters 3rd - 2:04.3,
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
