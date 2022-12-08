After an upset of one of the favorites in the 12th Region in Mercer County, the Lady Jumpers were back in action on Thursday evening taking on a district for in the Rockcastle Lady Rockets. It was a close battle throughout the second half, although late during that same quarter and throughout the third, it became the Grace Bruner show, as the senior poured in the made buckets. The second half was lopsided in favor of Somerset, as they would eventually take home a 70-54 victory that wasn’t as close as it appeared.
In the first quarter, neither team could get much of an advantage, as Somerset led narrowly 19-16 at the end of the first period. Somerset did hold one advantage during that quarter, with that being their three-point shooting, as the Lady Jumpers made five over the course of the period. Seniors Grace and Kate Bruner, freshman Sophie Barnes, and eighth grader Jaelyn Dye all got in on the torrential downpour from deep early. Rockcastle County senior Keelee King scored five during the quarter to lead the Lady Rockets.
Neither team could score much in the second quarter, but that didn’t stop Grace Bruner, as she poured in nine points over the eight-minute period to put Somerset in front 31-24 heading into the half. Kate Bruner also added three points for the Jumpers. Rockcastle added four points from junior Talynne Shearer, half of the Rockets’ total points for the period.
For how close the first half quarter was, the third quarter was the exact opposite. Somerset went on a 24-4 run over the course of the quarter, not letting up on either end of the court. Grace Bruner especially had an efficient time during the period, scoring 12 points. Grace also had the first nine points of the quarter, going on a 9-0 run by herself. Senior Mackenzie Fisher had two solid buckets following this for four points. Kate Bruner added four for the home team, with freshman Haley Combs adding a three-pointer and Dye scoring one off of a free throw. The Rockets, meanwhile, added two each from Keelee King and junior Haven King. The Jumpers had a 55-28 advantage at the end of the quarter, with the game seemingly being decided already at this point.
Somerset quickly extended their lead to 30 points in the fourth quarter at 64-34 following four points from Dye, a three from Kate Bruner, and two from Combs. The Lady Rockets, for their credit, tried to stay as focused as possible on just playing the game in front of them. As Somerset began to pull their starters, Rockcastle County went on a 20-6 run to conclude the game. Freshman Macy Spivey scored six during this run to lead the Rockets, although multiple players contributed. As the final buzzer sounded, however, Somerset still prevailed with a 70-54 victory over Rockcastle County.
Somerset was led in scoring again by Grace Bruner, who had 24 points on the night. Other players in double figures were Kate Bruner with 16 and Jaelyn Dye with 12. Haley Combs had nine points, Mackenzie Fisher had four, Sophie Barnes had three, and eighth grader Sarah White had two. Rockcastle County was led by Talynne Shearer, who had 14 for the game.
Somerset improves to 3-1 on the season and will next be in action on Saturday, where they will travel to play in the famous “Hoosier Gym” from the movie Hoosiers in Knightstown, Ind.Their opponent will be the Vikings of Rowan County, with tip scheduled for 10 a.m.
