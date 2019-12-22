Lady Jumpers will go in new direction

Things will be a little different for the Somerset High School girls basketball team. First off, the Lady Jumpers will be guided by their third coach in three years. Secondly, the Somerset girls team lost almost 50 percent of their scoring of 55 percent of their rebounds from last year.
Casey Rexroat, who spent his last six years as an assistant for the Casey County High School girls basketball program, will be the new Lady Jumpers' coach on the sidelines of the Briar Patch.
With two players leaving the program and freshman standout Grace Bruner sidelined this season with an injury, the Lady Jumpers will have to look for new scorers on this years's team. Grace Bruner averaged 9.8 points per game hit 13 treys, and pulled down 96 rebound last season as an eighth-grader.
Rexroat explained that his team got off to a somewhat of a slow start at the first of the season, and he he feels the Lady Jumper s scoring will come from a multitude of different players this season
"It was sort of a slow start and took a little bit into the season to get playing 5-on-5, getting the middle schoolers in, and just getting that depth in practice," Rexroat explained. "The girls have adjusted well to me and everyone has been so welcoming to me."
"No one player or two players can make up the lose of scoring from last season, but basically we are going to crowd source it," Rexroat said. "We are going to get everybody involved in every aspect. I think our best plan of attack, is spreading around the scoring, and I think we can have up to four players scoring in double figures. We are going to put players in the right positions to get their points, and it could change from night to night depending on the match-ups."
Junior Addi Bowling has been the Lady Jumpers' starting point guard since her seventh-grade year and will be looked upon by Rexroat to guide his squad this season. Bowling averaged 7.6 points per game last season, made 31 treys, and led the team in assists.
"I want to get the ball to Addi Bowling in the middle of the floor so she can just go and make things happen," Rexroat stated. "Our best offense is not having to set up an offense. I think there will be times when Addi will have a match-up advantage and she will be able to take it to the rim for 20 points on that night. We both hate to lose, and I know I can get the competitor out of over than mutual bond."
Junior Madison Garland is the Lady Jumpers' is the returning leading scorer with a 10.9 ppg average and has a team-high 41 treys.
"Our returning leading scorer will be Madison Garland, and there will be many nights she will be leading us in scoring." Rexroat stated. "She can shoot the ball, take it to the rim strong, she is extremely strong on the wing, and she can take it up and score through anybody."
Ashley Holt has a lot of very god moves as a guard, and there year she is looking to attack, and that is where we will be able to get the shots to open up in the corners.
Senior Lauren Foutch averaged 3.9 points per game and 3.3 rebounds per game, but Rexroat sees those numbers increasing drastically this season..
"Lauren Foutch is going to be a big threat from the three-point line, and well as mixing up her inside-out game," Rexroat said. I" want the whole team to rebound, but Lauren will be a big rebounder for us."
Junior Shelby Harmon will see some action this year down in the paint.
"Shelby Harmon will give us some inside scoring, and hopefully be more aggressive scoring-wise," Rexroat said.
Somerset has a strong freshman class with Kate Bruner, Makenzie Fisher, Kayleigh Bartley and Taya Mills.
"McKenzie Fisher, who is a post player on the rise, and you will see more of her progressively throughout the year," Rexroat explained. "Kate Bruner will fill in the minutes that would have went to her sister Grace. Kate is a aggressive defender, and is basically aggressive in all her game. Taya Mills will be a back-up guard for us and will improve as she becomes more aggressive. Kayleigh Bartley will get spot minutes defensively because she can guard people twice her size and work harder than them."
With a quick, athletic group of players, Rexroat sees this year's Lady Jumpers as a pressing defensive team.
"Many nights we will press, but each night it will be different," Rexroat said. "One night we might go full court or we might drop into a softer three-quarter court or half court. We will still get the same look sand it will look like the same thing, but will take advantage of anything we can on that particular night."
Rexroat explained that his desire to win as a coach and learning from a successful program will help him in his task to coach the Lady Jumpers. Rexroat was an assistant coach for the two-time defending district champs and region runner-ups Casey County Lady Rebels for the past six seasons.
"I am going to do the best I can to use my knowledge about being around the Casey County program so long and they to put us in the best situation to win," Rexroat explained. "My best recipe for success would be what I learned with Tara Weddle at Casey County, and try to mimic that. But we are going to make it our own style her a t Somerset."
"I know this team has what it takes to win on every given night, and ever single game we are looking to compete," Rexroat added. "I don't like to lose, but if we can compete I can live with it. But I am not going to be able to live with the losses we just come out and lay down."
After spending six seasons as the visiting coach in the small Briar Patch, Rexroat relished the thought of being the home team coach in the historic edifice.
"It is going to be a big relief to be the home coach in the Briar Patch and not the visiting coach," Rexroat laughed. "At Casey County, I always worried about the team warming up right in front of the Somerset student section and their cheerleaders, so the visiting team only had two-third of half the space to warmup, and that was an advantage even before the tip-off. Once this gym gets filled, people will get behind us, and that will take our game to another level."
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
