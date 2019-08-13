Lady Jumpers win big

The Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers soccer team came out onto Clara Morrow Field last night and opened their season with a bang as they kicked the Rebels back to Casey County with an 11-1 mercy rule at the twenty-minute mark in the second period.
The Lady Jumpers seniors shined in the first game of their final season as they combined for seven of the eleven total goals. Senior Samantha Wesley scored a hat trick in the season opener.
"We have a strong senior class this year," said Lady Jumper head coach Steve Watkins. "It has definitely been a pre-season where we're building on stuff, we already established last year. Things are clicking pretty quickly."
Speaking of quickly, within the first ten minutes of play, Somerset was able to get out to a 3-0 lead. First, senior Lindsey Kelley scored the opening goal off the assist from fellow senior Tatyana Brown. Roughly six minutes later the Lady Jumpers added their second and third less than a minute apart. The second came from senior Samantha Wesley off the assist by senior Milli Moore, then more shot in a goal of her own.
Shortly after the first three Jumper scores, senior goalkeeper Olivia Stevens was called for a charge and the Lady Rebels were granted a free kick. Senior Sadie Godbey shot her free kick in to cut the Jumper lead to two.
With just over twenty-eight minutes is the first period, the Lady Jumpers pushed their lead back up to three with a goal by senior Erica Dick off a short pass from Brown.
Later in the first, Samantha Wesley added her second and third goal of the night at around twenty-three minutes remaining, then the third at just under nineteen.
The seniors did not get all the action though, freshman Jolie May scored the final two Lady Jumper goals of the second period. May was all over the ball late in the first period and she made the most of it with a goal and another off a free kick.
After the half, Brown and Moore added to the outstanding senior class performance as they both scored early in the second period. Brown's came with 33:25 left, and Moore's came at 29:07.
Freshman Kate Bruner got the final goal from around five yards out to give the Lady Jumpers an 11-1 victory on opening night.
The offense dominated as the put in eleven goals in a period and a half to obtain the mercy rule victory. The team went 11-33 on shots attempted.
Not only did the Lady Jumper offense shine, but their defense was just as dominant. They only allowed two shots all night and one was the successful free kick.
"We're having to adjust players a lot. We've had some injuries. We've been trying to fit people into some new spots, so it didn't look as good as I wanted, but it was a good first step. We have high hopes for this team." Said coach Watkins on his final thoughts of the performance.
The huge win will put the Lady Jumpers at 1-0 on the season and they will be back in action tonight at Corbin.
