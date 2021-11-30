Lady Jumpers win hime opener

First-year Lady Jumper coach Cassandra McWhorter and Somerset High School girls basketball team used their pressure defense to force the visiting Russell County Lady Lakers into 29 turnovers as the Lady Jumpers won their season opener by a score of 48-38.
After a tight first quarter with Somerset holding a slight 8-6 lead, the Lady Jumpers reeled off eight straight points to open the second quarter and take a 16-6 lead. In the Lady Jumpers second quarter rally, Grace Bruner scored two inside baskets and a three-pointer from the top of the key. Kate Bruner scored on a putback and Jaelyn Dye scored off a layup. Somerset took a 21-11 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The Lady Jumpers opened the second half with a Grace Bruner trey and an inside basket by Kenzie Fisher. However, Russell County went on a 11-1 run to pull within three points at 27-24. Dye scored on a layup and Grace Bruner hit a 11-footer to end the third quarter with Somerset leading 31-24
A three pointer by Sophie Shearer and two made free throws by Jaterria Coffey, Russell County pulled within two points at 31-29. However, Somerset scored nine unanswered points to go up double digits at 40-29. Fisher scored two inside baskets and made a free throw. Grace Bruner hit a 12 footer and Kate Bruner sank two free throws.
Russell County hit a trio of three-pointers down the stretch pull within four at 42-28 with 1:11 left in the game. Somerset scored the game's last six points to give themselves a little breathing room in their home opener win. A Taya Mills putback, a Kate Bruner three-pointer and a made free throw by Grace Bruner closed out the game.
Somerset outshot Russell County 46 percent (16 of 35) to 40 percent (10 of 25). The Lady Lakers out rebounded Somerset 23 to 19.
Grace Bruner led the way for Somerset with a game-high 17 points and 5 rebounds. Kate Bruner scored seven points and had seven rebounds. Kenzie Fisher scored seven points and Jaelyn Dye scored six points. Taya Mills scored four points, while Kayleigh Bartley and Haley Combs scored two each. Bella Stevens scored one point.
For Russell County, Sophie Shearer scored 14 and Hannah Yates scored 13. Shearer had seven boards and Yates had six rebounds
Somerset (1-0) will host Lincoln County High School on Saturday, Dec. 4.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
