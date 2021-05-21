Lady Jumpers win on Brynlee Bigelow Night

On Brynlee Bigelow Night, the Somerset High School softball team honored their fallen Lady Jumper in style with a 13-2 five-inning win over Clay County High School on Thursday.
The Lady Jumpers scored 11 runs in the first two frames en route to their mercy-rule victory. Somerset junior pitcher Jill Langford pitched all five innings, allowing only three hits and striking out four batters.
Somerset senior Emma Hawk recorded two hits and drove in three runs. Freshman Mollie Lucas drove in two runs and scored a run. Senior Olivia Ulrich had three RBI's. Junior Jasmine Peavey had two hits and scored three runs. Freshman Jazlynn Shadoan had two hits and drove in a run. Senior Kaley Harris, sophomore Carly Cain, senior Allison Coffey and junior Addison Langford drove in one run each.
Somerset (18-13) will play in Barren County High School's Battle of the Barrens this weekend.
